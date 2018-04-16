Jordanian King, EU official discuss Middle East issues

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the King and Mogherini underlined the importance of reaching a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis to preserve the territorial integrity of the country and the unity of its people.

The meeting, which was held on Sunday on the sidelines of the 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, also touched on the peace process and the need to intensify international efforts to re-launch serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis on the basis of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al Quds as its capital.