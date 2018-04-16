Arab Leaders reject Turkey's violation of Iraq's sovereignty

In a resolution titled "Turkish Violations of Iraq's Sovereignty," issued at the close of the Summit of Al Quds, the Arab leaders called for the immediate implementation of Arab League's Resolution No 7987 issued on December 24 2015 on the pullout of Turkish forces from all Iraqi regions, calling on the Turkish government to stop meddling into the internal affairs of Iraq and to cease its provocative acts which are likely to undermine peace and stability in the region.

The Arab Leaders backed the Iraqi government's measures taken in line with relevant international laws and conventions to ensure their territorial integrity.

The Arab Leaders requested the Arab League Secretary General to follow up on the implementation of AL Council Resolution 7987 and to submit a detailed report on efforts made in this respect.