Inter-Arab cooperation is best means to preserve Arab capabilities: King of Bahrain

In his speech before the 29th Arab Summit, which kicked off Sunday under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King Hamad expressed utmost optimism that King Salman’s wise leadership will consolidate Arab countries’ international presence, and enable them to work effectively and constructively with allies and friends as essential parties that determine the course of the regional and global challenges they face, particularly foreign interference and ambitions, which, he said, require more solidarity and cooperation as the best means to unify the Arab entity and ensure its security and stability.

Through this, the King affirmed, ''Arab countries will be able to rearrange the situation in our region back to normal, safeguard their interests and maintain the security and stability of their peoples.'' Referring to regional Arab and regional issues, the King said: "The International Community is required today to play a bigger role to impose and implement its resolutions, and to revive the positive atmosphere that provides more opportunities for the success of the path of political settlement of Arab and regional issues and crises, puts an end to external interventions, provides the necessary protection for affected peoples, and paves the way for reaching practical solutions that reinstate those countries’ ability to preserve their sovereignty, security and independence."

Quoted by Bahrain News Agency, BNA, King Hamad said:"We also reaffirm our steadfast position towards the brotherly Palestinian people and its leadership, which is at the top of our priorities, stressing the need for a just and comprehensive peace that leads to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.'' "We renew our optimism of the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his great efforts to ensure a strong Arab role, a unified position and a clear message that the International Community understands, appreciates and responds to," the King added.