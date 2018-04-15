Kuwaiti leader calls for doubling efforts to solve differences

The remarks came at the beginning of his speech at the opening session of the 29th Arab Summit, which inaugurated earlier in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

"Before such hurtful facts about the Arab current state of affairs, His Highness said the convening of this Summit under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is seen as a fresh start that would revive hopes of the people of this nation, as well as an outlet for the state of frustration they are living.

''Therefore, it is demanded from us to double efforts in order to solve our differences; a challenge that is weakening us and giving leverage to those who wish us harm,'' Kuwaiti leader is quoted by Kuwiat News Agency as saying He called for addressing deficiencies marring the Arab joint action through invigorating recommendations and resolutions.

On the latest developments on ground in Syria, His Highness said, "We have been following, with utmost concern, the latest air strikes, which came as a deterrent for the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime. We reiterate that these developments, once again, took place because of the United Nations Security Council's inability to reach a political solution for the conflict in Syria.'' On Iraq, the Amir congratulated the Iraqi people on liberating all of their territories from Daesh, noting that Kuwait had organised the successful international conference for rebuilding Iraq. He expressed hope that parliamentary elections in Iraq, due next month, would be successful and would represent various segments of the Iraqi people.

His Highness the Amir condemned recurring missile attacks on Saudi Arabia from Yemen, praising role of the states participating in the coalition for restoring legitimacy to Yemen, namely their role in tackling difficult humanitarian conditions in the troubled country.

He expressed deep distress at Washington's decision to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in violation of international legitimacy resolutions. "I call from this platform upon the US Administration to rescind its decision and play its role as sponsor of this (peace) process," he said. The Security Council, His Highness noted, should have taken action toward the recent killing of scores of Palestinians.

As to Libya, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hoped conciliation efforts would restore security to this nation. On terrorism, His Highness Sheikh Sabah called for doubling efforts to wipe out terrorism.

Regarding Iran, he urged Tehran to abide by international laws, good neighborliness principles and abstain from meddling in regional states' affairs.