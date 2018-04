During the opening session, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques said: "Let me name the current 29th Arab Summit as the "Summit of Al-Quds" so that those far and near would know that Palestine and its people are in the hearts of all Arabs and Muslims."

He announced a donation of $150 million for a programme supporting the Islamic endowments in Al-Quds.

King Salman also announced a donation of $50 million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.