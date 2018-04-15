Palestinian President: Kingdom plays pivotal role in combating terrorism

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) at his residence at the Gulf Palace in Dammam, the president pointed out the importance of the 29th Arab Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, as it comes at a time when the Palestinian issue and Al Quds are being subjected to a fierce attack and plots to liquidate it. He stressed that the Palestinian Authority has great confidence that this summit will affirm the Arab nation stands by the Palestinian people and their just cause, and will support their legitimate struggle to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds as its capital.

The president explained that Al Quds needs Arab support by all means in order to support the steadfastness of its people and bolster them on their land to defend Al Quds and its holy sites. He expected unlimited support from the Arab summit to the view of the Palestinians to achieve peace, which was presented at the UN Security Council.

He pointed out that the State of Palestine supports the fight against terrorism in all its forms and everywhere, affirming full support for the efforts of Saudi Arabia to eradicate terrorism and the full solidarity of the State of Palestine with the great efforts being led by the Kingdom at a steady pace.