Colonel Turki Al Malki, spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces

In a statement announced here tonight by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition Forces Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen, Col. Turki Al-Malki,said that the missile was launched to target Jazan city, in an intentional manner to wreak havoc, in densely populated civilian areas, however the air defences managed to intercept it, resulting in dispersion of the rocket's shrapnel on dwelling quarters.

''No casualties or damages were reported,'' Saudi Press Agency, SPA, was quoted him as saying.

''Such hostile acts by the Houthis'', he added, ''contravenes with the UN relevant resolutions 2216 and 2231, proves Iran involvement in providing the Houthi militias with qualitative potentials, in a flagrant and obvious defiance of the international community and to jeopardize Saudi stability and security, in particular and the regional as well as world security, in addition to violating humanitarian international law.'