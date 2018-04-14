US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria: Trump

Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus

Reuters: Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria, RIA news agency cited him as saying. "The situation is being analysed right now. Russia will demand a meeting of the U.N. security council, I am sure," Dzhabarov, who is the deputy head of Russia's foreign affairs committee, was quoted by RIA as saying.

Russian lawmaker: U.S. strikes on Syria violate international law

Reuters: U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria are a violation of international law and are likely meant to prevent investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog from doing their work, a senior Russian lawmaker was quoted by Interfax as saying on Saturday. The chairman of the international affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, described the air strikes as a groundless attack on a sovereign government, Interfax said. "It's also highly likely an attempt to create complications for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons mission which was just starting its work in Syria's Douma, or an attempt to completely derail it," Kosachev was quoted as saying.

SANA: Western attack 'doomed to fail'

AFP: Syrian state media slammed Western strikes on Saturday as illegal and "doomed to fail," after the US, France, and Britain launched a joint operation against the Damascus government. "The aggression is a flagrant violation of international law, a breach of the international community's will, and it is doomed to fail," said state news agency SANA. Huge blasts were reported around Damascus early on Saturday, moments after the US, France, and Britain announced they were striking Syria's chemical weapons capabilities. AFP's correspondent in Damascus said several consecutive blasts were heard at 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), followed by the sound of airplanes overhead. Smoke could be seen emerging from the northern and eastern edges of the capital. SANA reported that the joint operation was targeting military installations around Damascus and near the central city of Homs. Several missiles hit a research centre in Barzeh, north of Damascus, "destroying a building that included scientific labs and a training centre," SANA reported.

Moscow: Strikes on Syria did not hit areas near Russian bases

AFP: The Russian defence ministry said Saturday that none of the Western strikes in Syria had hit areas near to Russia's air and naval bases. "Not one of the cruise missiles released by the US and its allies entered the zone of responsibility of Russian air defences protecting facilities in Tartus and Hmeimim," the ministry said in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti state news agency, referring to the locations of Russia's naval and air bases.

Democrats: Trump needs Congress approval for broader Syria effort

AFP: US President Donald Trump's announcement on Friday of air strikes in Syria triggered swift warnings from opposition Democrats that any broader military campaign there would require a well-formulated strategic vision -- and authorization from Congress. Trump said US forces launched "precision" strikes against Syrian targets, and that the United States would "sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents." House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi led calls for Trump to map out a detailed plan and present it to Congress if he wants to expand military action. "One night of air strikes is no substitute for a coherent strategy," Pelosi said in a statement. Trump "must come to Congress to obtain a new AUMF (authorisation for use of military force), present a clear set of objectives, & ultimately hold Putin accountable for the bloodshed he has enabled," she added, referring to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the Syrian regime's most powerful ally. "The last thing Congress should be doing is giving this president a blank check to wage war against anyone, anywhere. We need to put clear limits in place before he starts another war," said Kaine. "Today, it's a strike on Syria – what's going to stop him from bombing Iran or North Korea next?" Congressman Eric Swalwell reminded that Trump launched missile strikes without congressional approval against a Syrian air field last year. "What's changed? Zero. They're still using chemical weapons," he said. "This is the result of a failure to have a strategy and engage Middle East countries to solve this problem." Republican lawmakers largely backed the assault. "The precision targeting of military targets are needed in the fight of good versus evil, a fight of the United States versus the dark edge of humanity," Senator Cory Gardner said. But some libertarian Republicans, notably congressman Justin Amash, expressed full-throated opposition. "These offensive strikes against Syria are unconstitutional, illegal, and reckless," Amash said, adding that the next House speaker who succeeds outgoing Paul Ryan should "reclaim congressional war powers."

NATO chief 'supports' Syria strikes: statement

AFP: The head of NATO expressed his support for Western strikes in Syria on Saturday after bombings targeting Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack. "I support the actions taken by the United States, the United Kingdom and France... This will reduce the regime's ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

NATO secretary general voices support for Syria strikes

Reuters: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has voiced his support for the combined strikes on Syrian government targets. "I support the actions taken by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons facilities and capabilities," Stoltenberg said in a statement. "This will reduce the regime’s ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons. "NATO has consistently condemned Syria's continued use of chemical weapons as a clear breach of international norms and agreements," he added. "The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, and those responsible must be held accountable."

Western strikes hit bases around Syria capital, centre: monitor

AFP: Western strikes early Saturday hit Syrian military bases and research centres in and around the capital and the country's centre, a monitor said, as the US, France, and Britain announced a joint operation. "The Western coalition strikes targeted scientific research centres, several military bases, and the bases of the Republican Guard and Fourth Division in the capital Damascus and around it," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman later said that a military research centre and depot near the city of Homs in the country's centre were also hit. He had no immediate details on casualties.

Syria strikes hit Syrian chemical programme, no attempts to broaden targets: Mattis

AFP: A quick series of US, French and British air strikes in Syria were designed to send a "clear message" to President Bashar al-Assad and stop his chemical weapons program, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday. The Pentagon chief stressed the strikes were carefully calibrated to provide a strong response to a suspected chemical attack, but avoid pulling the West into Syria's civil war. "The targets tonight again were specifically designed to degrade the Syrian war machine's ability to create chemical weapons and to set that back," Mattis said. "There were no attempts to broaden or expand that target set." The air strikes at multiple targets began around 9:00 pm Eastern Time (0100 GMT) and saw US, French and British assets firing missiles at the Assad regime's chemical production facilities. President Donald Trump's decision to strike Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack came a year after he ordered military action against Assad following a deadly sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun. "Clearly, the Assad regime did not get the message last year," Mattis said. The air strikes appeared to last about an hour. Mattis said no additional attacks were planned, though Trump earlier suggested the strikes could last longer. "It is time for all civilized nations to urgently unite in ending the Syrian civil war by supporting the United Nations backed Geneva peace process," Mattis said, noting he expected Russia and other Assad backers to pursue a "significant disinformation campaign." General Joe Dunford, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US chose targets to avoid hitting Russian forces. The US military warned Russia of areas it would be operating in, but did not coordinate planning or targets, Dunford said. Dunford added the precision strikes hit three targets -- a scientific research center near Damascus, a storage facility and command post also near the capital and a chemical weapons storage facility near Homs. Syrian surface to air missile batteries had attempted to fire back, but there were no initial reports of any allied losses, he said. Mattis and Dunford were joined at the Pentagon podium by British and French top officers.

Russian envoy warns of 'consequences' after US-led strikes on Syria

AFP: Syria ally Russia warned Friday of "consequences" following the launch of US-led strikes against Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack. "Again, we are being threatened," Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said in a statement. "We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris." "Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," added the envoy, after President Donald Trump directly called out his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over his support for the Assad regime.

UK PM May says British forces conduct targeted strike against Syria

Reuters: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday she had authorised British forces to conduct precision strikes against Syria to degrade its chemical weapons capability, saying there was no alternative to military action. The strike, conducted with the United States and France, was "limited and targeted", designed to minimise any civilian casualties, May said. "This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change," May said in a statement. Britain's Ministry of Defence said four Tornado jets using Storm Shadow missiles had taken part in the attack which had been designed to target a military facility where it was assessed Syria had stockpiled chemicals. "Very careful scientific analysis was applied to determine where best to target the Storm Shadows to maximise the destruction of the stockpiled chemicals and to minimise any risks of contamination to the surrounding area," the MoD said in a statement. "The facility which was struck is located some distance from any known concentrations of civilian habitation, reducing yet further any such risk." May said while the strike was targeted at Syria, it sent a message to anyone who used chemical weapons. Britain has accused Russia of being behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in England last month, a charge Moscow has rejected.

US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria: Trump