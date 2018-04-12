Arab Quartet condemns Iran's meddling into Arab affairs

Attending the meeting were Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubair, Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri, in the presence of the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abu Al Gheit.

The meeting reviewed the development of the crisis with Iran and the ways of standing up to the Tehran's continued meddling into the domestic affairs of Arab countries. The ministers issued a statement denouncing the Iranian officials' provocative anti-Arab statements.

They expressed deep concern over Iran’s seditious attempts to sow the seeds of sectarian conflicts in Arab countries and the Iranian regime’s provision of arms to terrorist groups in the region in a way that threatens Arab national security and obstructs regional and international efforts to resolve outstanding issues in a peaceful way.

In this respect,the ministers condemned Iran’s support for subversive and terrorist acts in Arab countries, including the launch of ballistic missiles against Saudi Arabia from Yemeni territories in violation of Security Council resolutions 2216 (2015).

They expressed full support for the measures adopted by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to stand up to such acts of terror and protect their national security and stability.

They cited in this concern Iran’s continued support and provision of ballistic missiles to Houthis and the launch of seven missiles on March 25 and three more on April 11 against a number of Saudi cities, including the capital Riyadh.

The committee denounced as well Iran’s subversive acts in Bahrain, commending the Kingdom of Bahrain’s counterterrorism efforts and the security apparatus’ recent arrest of 116 terrorists belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hizbollah as well as Ahl Al Haq terrorist group who all have been trained and funded by the Iranian to carry out acts of terror to destabilize the country and deal a heavy blow against the Bahraini economy.

The committee was briefed on a report submitted by Bahrain on the role of the Iran-owned Future Bank which was closed down recently by the Bahraini authorities for its role in supporting acts of terror in the Kingdom.

The committee affirmed the necessity of Iran abiding by Security Council Resolutions No 2231 on its nuclear missile programme and the importance of ensuring Tehran joining all nuclear safety conventions.

The committee members expressed concern over the development of the Iranian nuclear programme and Tehran's failure to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), affirming the necessity of the international community closely following up the Iranian nuclear programme file.