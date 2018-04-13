Saudi Air Force intercepts ballistic missile

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Colonel Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, as saying in a statement that the "Saudi Air Defence Forces monitored the launch of the ballistic missile by the Houthi militias from the Yemeni governorate of Saada in the direction of Jazan."

The missile has been launched premeditatedly against populated areas but the Royal Saudi Force managed to intercept it, he said, adding that a residential area was hit by fragments of the intercepted missile with no damage or injuries reported until the issuance of the statement.

He noted that such an aggression by the Iran-backed militias proves Iran's involvement in supporting Houthi militias with advanced weaponry in defiance of UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231 and threatening the national security of Saudi Araba as well as Arab and international stability, affirming that the launch of ballistic missiles against populated areas breach the International Humanitarian Law.