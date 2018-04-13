China calls on all relevant parties of Syria issue to remain calm and show restraint

China's News Agency, Xinhua, quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang as saying that "China is worried about the possibility of escalation of tension."

He said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had exchanged ideas on the current situation in Syria with visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"China maintains contact on this issue with other members of the UN Security Council including the United States and Russia, as well as other regional countries," Geng added.

"China always insists on a peaceful settlement of disputes, opposes usage or threats to use military force in international relations, and always advocates handling issues in accordance with the UN Charter," said the spokesman.

"China called on all parties to the issue to ease the tension as soon as possible," Geng said.