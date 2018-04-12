GCC condemns Houthis missile attacks against Saudi cities

Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary General of the GCC, said the continued launch of ballistic missiles against populated areas affirms in no uncertain way the Houthi militias' determination to threaten the Kingdoms' security and their rejection of all international and regional efforts to restore peace and stability to Yemen.

He commended the readiness and advanced capabilities of the Royal Saudi Air Force in intercepting and thwarting such acts of terror, calling on the international community to condemn such acts as contravening international laws and conventions, and urging UN Security Council to enforce relevant resolutions on Yemen, including No. 2216.