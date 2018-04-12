Iran turns embassy in Sana'a into hub for Houthi military operations

In a statement on Wednesday, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong condemnation of Iran's destructive role in the region, its continuous interference in Yemeni internal affairs, its support of the rebels, and for encouraging chaos and instability in the country.
The statement called on the Iranian government to abide by treaties, agreements and diplomatic norms and to immediately shut down its embassy in Sana'a, SPA added.
