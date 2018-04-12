UN Secretary-General expresses outrage on use of chemical weapons in Syria

  • Thursday 12, April 2018 in 12:34 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, has expressed outrage at the reports of the use of chemical weapons in Syria.
In a statement, Mr. Guterres said, "Today, I called the Ambassadors of the five Permanent Members of the Security Council to reiterate my deep concern about the risks of the current impasse and stressed the need to avoid the situation spiraling out of control."

"Let us not forget that, ultimately, our efforts must be about ending the terrible suffering of the Syrian people," the statement concluded.