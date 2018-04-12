UN Secretary-General expresses outrage on use of chemical weapons in Syria

In a statement, Mr. Guterres said, "Today, I called the Ambassadors of the five Permanent Members of the Security Council to reiterate my deep concern about the risks of the current impasse and stressed the need to avoid the situation spiraling out of control."
"Let us not forget that, ultimately, our efforts must be about ending the terrible suffering of the Syrian people," the statement concluded.
"Let us not forget that, ultimately, our efforts must be about ending the terrible suffering of the Syrian people," the statement concluded.