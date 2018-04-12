UN warns against letting Syria crisis 'spiral' out of control

  • Thursday 12, April 2018 in 12:09 PM
Sharjah24 – AFP: The United Nations warned world powers against letting the crisis over an alleged chemical attack against civilians in Syria from "spiraling out of control" after US President Donald Trump said "missiles will be coming."
As tensions mounted over a face-off with Damascus-ally Russia, opponents of unilateral US action called an emergency closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council for Thursday. Britain also scheduled an emergency cabinet meeting.

With punitive US military action seemingly imminent, Russia scrambled to deflect blame from Syria's Bashar al-Assad and, according to a monitor group, regime forces evacuated key defense buildings in Damascus.