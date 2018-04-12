Palestinian young man martyred in Israeli occupation shelling of E. Gaza

Local medical sources identified the martyr as Mohammad Abu-Hjeila, Al-Aqsa Radio reported tonight.
The Israeli occupation bombardment targeted an outpost of a Palestinian group near AL-Yarmouk refugee camp.
It was followed by intensive air attacks on central Gaza Strip that continued until the small hours of Thursday, the sources said, noting no reports of casualties from the airstrikes were received so far.
