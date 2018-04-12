Palestinian young man martyred in Israeli occupation shelling of E. Gaza

  • Thursday 12, April 2018 in 10:34 AM
Sharjah24 – KUNA: A Palestinian young man was martyred and another injured in the bombardment by the Israeli occupation artillery on targets to the east of Gaza City on Wednesday.
Local medical sources identified the martyr as Mohammad Abu-Hjeila, Al-Aqsa Radio reported tonight.

The Israeli occupation bombardment targeted an outpost of a Palestinian group near AL-Yarmouk refugee camp.

It was followed by intensive air attacks on central Gaza Strip that continued until the small hours of Thursday, the sources said, noting no reports of casualties from the airstrikes were received so far.