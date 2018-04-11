Arab Coalition aircraft attack Houthi bases in Al Wazi'iyah, Taiz

The Yemeni Army and Popular Resistance also foiled infiltration attempts by the militias in the north of Hays District and Al Qotaba, south of At Tuhayta District, in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, which caused severe losses in equipment and lives to the militias.



The Yemeni Army and Popular Resistance, supported by the Arab Coalition, are continuing to advance from the north against the militias in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, through widespread operations to clear remaining rebel pockets in many areas.



The Yemeni National Army and Resistance Forces were focussed on liberating the areas of Mawza, Al Wazi'iyah, Al Barh, Maqbanah, and Hajdah situated in Western Taiz from the Iranian Houthi militias’ hold. This represents a strategic control over the Red Sea Coast in light of the accelerating positive changes on the combat front and the stifling of important supply lines of the militias.

The liberation of Hays district is a strategic victory for the Legitimacy forces and a painful blow to the Houthi militias, which in turn contributes to the control of the Legitimacy Forces over the main roads to Hodeidah to cut the supplies of the Iranian Houthi militias to their fronts in Western Taiz.



The Arab Coalition fighters continue to conduct airstrikes on the gathering areas of the pro-Iran Houthi militias, which suffered a defeat and had to leave behind the dead and their equipment. They also destroyed their military reinforcements and machinery on the combat fronts on the Red Sea Coast.