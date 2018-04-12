News over spread of Scabies' cases in Kuwait baseless

He said at a press conference at Adan Hospital today that news circulated over spread of such diseases were baseless and that the matter is being probed at a regional level.



The reported 200 scabies patients in Al-Adan Hospital and 70 in Al-Jahra Hospital "is totally false," Redha had earlier told KUNA.



He however confirmed that cases of scabies in Kuwait "did not exceed their normal rate." Redha assured Kuwait has enough scabies medicine storage.



"The Ministry is following the developments related to infectious and communicable diseases in the area very closely, and takes into consideration the availability of necessary vaccinations," he said.

Ministry officials will hold a news conference in Al-Adan Hospital tomorrow morning.