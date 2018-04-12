Washington strongly condemns recent Houthi missile attack on Riyadh

  • Thursday 12, April 2018 in 11:45 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The United States has strongly condemned Wednesday’s Houthi missile attack on Riyadh.
In an official statement, Heather Nauert, the US Department of State Spokesperson, said, "We support the right of our Saudi partners to defend their borders against these threats, which are fueled by the Iranian regime’s dangerous proliferation of weapons and destabilising activities in the region."

She added, "The Houthis’ continued attacks on Saudi population centres calls into question their commitment to helping shape a peaceful, prosperous, and secure future for Yemen. We continue to call on all parties to return to UN-facilitated political negotiations and move toward ending the war in Yemen."