Saudi Air Defense intercepts three ballistic missiles by Houthis

  • Thursday 12, April 2018 in 12:47 AM
  • Colonel Turki Al Malki, Spokesman for the Coalition Forces
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Royal Saudi Air Defense intercepted, on Wednesday, three ballistic missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi militias, from Saadah and Northern Amran governorates, Yemen, targeting the Kingdom, the official spokesman of Coalition Forces Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen announced.
Col. Turki Al-Malki added in statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency that one of the missiles was targeting Riyadh, the second was sent towards Najran and the third was aiming at Jazan, pointing out that they were launched pre-determinedly to hit civil areas and densely populated places, but the Saudi Air Defense managed to intercept all of them.

Such a hostile act is a proof of the Iranian regime's involvement, he noted, in providing Houthi armed militia with sophisticated military potential, in a flagrant and conspicuous violation of the UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231, in order to jeopardise the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as threatening international and regional security.

Targeting densely populated cities and villages is an outright breach of the Humanitarian International Law, he concluded.