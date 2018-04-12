Saudi Air Defense intercepts three ballistic missiles by Houthis

Colonel Turki Al Malki, Spokesman for the Coalition Forces

Col. Turki Al-Malki added in statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency that one of the missiles was targeting Riyadh, the second was sent towards Najran and the third was aiming at Jazan, pointing out that they were launched pre-determinedly to hit civil areas and densely populated places, but the Saudi Air Defense managed to intercept all of them.



Such a hostile act is a proof of the Iranian regime's involvement, he noted, in providing Houthi armed militia with sophisticated military potential, in a flagrant and conspicuous violation of the UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231, in order to jeopardise the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as threatening international and regional security.



Targeting densely populated cities and villages is an outright breach of the Humanitarian International Law, he concluded.