GCC Secretary-General condemns eastern Ghouta chemical attack

  • Tuesday 10, April 2018 in 1:15 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, strongly condemned the chemical attack on the town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Syria, killing scores of civilians, including women and children.

In a statement on Monday, Al-Zayani denounced the heinous crime which, he said, contravenes all ethical and human values, stressing the need to bring the perpetrators to justice and hold them accountable. 

The despicable crime violates the principles of international human law, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and the UN International Security Council resolutions," he said. 

He urged the International Security Council to assume its responsibility, protect Syrian civilians and hold the perpetrators accountable, stressing the need to dispatch humanitarian relief aid to displaced Syrians and all other besieged areas, in compliance with the international resolution 2254.