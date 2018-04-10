GCC Secretary-General condemns eastern Ghouta chemical attack

In a statement on Monday, Al-Zayani denounced the heinous crime which, he said, contravenes all ethical and human values, stressing the need to bring the perpetrators to justice and hold them accountable.

The despicable crime violates the principles of international human law, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and the UN International Security Council resolutions," he said.

He urged the International Security Council to assume its responsibility, protect Syrian civilians and hold the perpetrators accountable, stressing the need to dispatch humanitarian relief aid to displaced Syrians and all other besieged areas, in compliance with the international resolution 2254.