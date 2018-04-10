Saudi CP signs MoUs with French Defense Minister

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations and areas of strategic cooperation between the two countries and means of developing them, especially in the defense and military aspects, and the promising opportunities in accordance with the vision of the Kingdom of 2030, in addition to discussing developments in the Middle East and the world, including efforts to combat terrorism and combat extremism.



Following the meeting, a number of memorandums and agreements for defense cooperation between the two countries were signed for the development of the Saudi Arabian forces and the transfer of technology in accordance with the vision of the Kingdom of 2030, providing training and creating job opportunities in both countries and completing the necessary measures to support the joint force of Sahel African counter-terrorist organisations.