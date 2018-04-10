OIC condemns Mali attack

  • Tuesday 10, April 2018 in 12:15 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the attacks on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission (MINUSMA), Mali, which took place on 5th and 6th April 2018, killing two Chadian and one Nigerien UN peacekeepers and wounding a dozen others, some of whom critically.

The Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen stressed that the attacks on the innocent are very dangerous and have serious consequences for Mali and the countries of the whole region.

Dr. Othaimeen conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, to MINUSMA and to the Malian government and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

While inviting the competent authorities to undertake the necessary investigations to arrest the enemies of peace and bring them to justice, the OIC Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s support to the Malian government and MINUSMA.

He also reaffirmed that the OIC would continue its efforts within the international community for the effective implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.