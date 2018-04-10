OIC condemns Mali attack

The Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen stressed that the attacks on the innocent are very dangerous and have serious consequences for Mali and the countries of the whole region.



Dr. Othaimeen conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, to MINUSMA and to the Malian government and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.



While inviting the competent authorities to undertake the necessary investigations to arrest the enemies of peace and bring them to justice, the OIC Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s support to the Malian government and MINUSMA.



He also reaffirmed that the OIC would continue its efforts within the international community for the effective implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.