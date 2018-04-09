U.S. asks U.N. council to set up new Syria chemical attacks probe

Washington circulated a draft resolution to the council that would establish the U.N. panel to identify those responsible for poisonous chemicals attacks, according to the text obtained by AFP.

Nine countries including the United States have called for an emergency meeting on Syria that will begin at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) to discuss a response to the attack in Douma.

The proposed U.S. measure was similar to one presented by the United States in March, which Russia then rejected, and it remained unlikely that the new text would win Moscow's support.

The renewed U.S. push to establish the United Nations Independent Mechanism of Investigation (UNIMI) comes after Russia killed off a previous U.N.-led probe in November by vetoing the renewal of its mandate.

Under the current draft resolution, UNIMI would be established for one year and work with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to identify perpetrators of the chemical attacks.

The council would ask U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to outline within 30 days the operation of the panel "based on the principles of impartiality, independence and professionalism," according to the draft text.

As the United States pushed for a new U.N. inquiry, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Matthis warned that Washington does not "rule out anything", suggesting military action was possible in response to the alleged chemical attack.

Russia and Syria have denied using chemical weapons.