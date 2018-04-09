UN Secretary-General calls for civilian protection in Douma, Syria

The UN Secretary-General called on all parties to cease fighting and adhere fully to Security Council resolution 2401, adopted in February, which called for a ceasefire across Syria.



He noted that "any use of chemical weapons, if confirmed, is abhorrent, and requires a thorough investigation."



Guterres called on all sides to ensure respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, including humanitarian access across Syria to all people in need, as per relevant Security Council resolutions.