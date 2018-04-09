UN Secretary-General calls for civilian protection in Douma, Syria

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, on Sunday expressed deep concern over renewed violence in Douma, particularly the alarming allegations that chemical weapons may have been used against civilians.
The UN Secretary-General called on all parties to cease fighting and adhere fully to Security Council resolution 2401, adopted in February, which called for a ceasefire across Syria.

He noted that "any use of chemical weapons, if confirmed, is abhorrent, and requires a thorough investigation."

Guterres called on all sides to ensure respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, including humanitarian access across Syria to all people in need, as per relevant Security Council resolutions.