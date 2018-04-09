Muslim World League condemns chemical attack on Douma, Syria

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted MWL as saying that "this atrocious act comes within the framework of war crimes and crimes against humanity and contradicts the simplest human principles and international laws."



MWL also called on the international community to urgently assume its responsibilities in the face of the genocidal war on Syrian territories, protect civilians, and press towards a solution based on the principles of the Geneva Declaration 1 and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.