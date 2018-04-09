Muslim World League condemns chemical attack on Douma, Syria

  • Monday 09, April 2018 in 12:39 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Muslim World League, MWL, on Monday condemned the atrocious chemical attack on the town of Douma in eastern Ghouta, Syria, killing scores of civilians, including women and children.
The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted MWL as saying that "this atrocious act comes within the framework of war crimes and crimes against humanity and contradicts the simplest human principles and international laws."

MWL also called on the international community to urgently assume its responsibilities in the face of the genocidal war on Syrian territories, protect civilians, and press towards a solution based on the principles of the Geneva Declaration 1 and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.