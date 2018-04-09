U.N. Security Council to meet on Monday after Syria attack

Russia called for a meeting of the 15-member council on "international threats to peace and security," though the precise topic of discussion was not immediately clear, diplomats said on Sunday.



A minute later the United States, France, Britain, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Peru and Ivory Coast called for a meeting to discuss the chemical weapons attack in Syria, said diplomats who saw the email requests.



An agreement was reached late Sunday to hold one meeting on Monday instead of two, diplomats said.

"The Security Council has to come together and demand immediate access for first responders, support an independent investigation into what happened, and hold accountable those responsible for this atrocious act," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement on Sunday.



Trump said on Sunday there would be a "big price to pay" after medical aid groups reported dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria.