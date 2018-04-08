Egypt condemns excessive use of force against Palestinian Civilians

A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Saturday stressed Egypt’s opposition to the use force and the loss of civilian lives in peaceful marches demanding legitimate and just rights for the Palestinian people.



Egypt called upon the international community to work hard to restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as other rights recognised by the international law.



According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, nine people were killed and over 1,000 others were injured, including 48 children.