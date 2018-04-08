Egypt condemns excessive use of force against Palestinian Civilians

  • Sunday 08, April 2018 in 12:54 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Arab Republic of Egypt has condemned the continued use of violence and excessive force by the Israeli occupation authorities against unarmed Palestinian civilians who took part in peaceful demonstrations for the second consecutive week in the occupied Palestinian territories.
A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Saturday stressed Egypt’s opposition to the use force and the loss of civilian lives in peaceful marches demanding legitimate and just rights for the Palestinian people.

Egypt called upon the international community to work hard to restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as other rights recognised by the international law.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, nine people were killed and over 1,000 others were injured, including 48 children.