Death toll 'expected to rise to over 100' in Syria chemical attack

"Many of the victims were women and children and experienced symptoms consistent with inhaling toxic gas," it said in a statement.
"The death toll is expected to rise to well over 100 victims as Syrian Civil Defense teams have experienced extreme difficulty reaching victims due to the continued bombardment on Douma," it continued.
