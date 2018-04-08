Death toll 'expected to rise to over 100' in Syria chemical attack

  Sunday 08, April 2018
  • A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma
Sharjah 24 – dpa: The death toll in a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma is expected to rise to "well over 100," the charity Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) says.
"Many of the victims were women and children and experienced symptoms consistent with inhaling toxic gas," it said in a statement.

"The death toll is expected to rise to well over 100 victims as Syrian Civil Defense teams have experienced extreme difficulty reaching victims due to the continued bombardment on Douma," it continued.