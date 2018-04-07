Arab Coalition fighter jets launch airstrikes against Houthi positions, destroy military vehicles

Archived

The air strikes led to the destruction of military vehicles, killing dozens of the Houthi militia fighters.



The strikes targeted military vehicles in Al Burj district, west of Taiz, as well as the districts of Al Tahtia and Masbariya, east to Al Jarahi on the Red Sea coast.



Meanwhile, the Yemeni Legitimate Forces, with support from the Arab coalition, aborted a desperate attempt by the Houthi militias to infiltrate the areas leading to Heis district, to engage in terrorist attacks against civilians there.