Saudi air defence forces intercept Houthi missile heading for Najran

Spokesman for the Coalition Forces Colonel Turki Al Malki said that splinters scattered over residential neighbourhoods of the city. No reports of causalities or property damage have been received so far, he added.

The agency went on to quote a statement by Al Malki as saying that at 21:32 on Friday, the Coalition Air Defence Forces monitored a ballistic missile launched from Saada, Yemen, heading toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Al Malki's statement, the missile was heading for the Saudi southern city of Najran. Randomly launched by the Houthi militias, the missile was targeting civil and populated areas, he added.

This hostile and random action by Houthis is yet further evidence of the continued support of the Iranian regime to arm Houthi militias with qualitative capabilities, a flagrant challenge to UN Resolutions No. 2216 and No. 2231, and a move aiming to threaten the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the regional and international security, Al Malki concluded.