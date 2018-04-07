Air strikes return to Syria's Ghouta killing 40 as talks sputter

Smoke billowing in the former rebel-held town of Jobar, in Eastern Ghouta

Backed by Russia, Syrian troops have captured nearly all of the one-time opposition stronghold of Ghouta with a combination of ferocious bombing raids and negotiated withdrawals.

All that remained was its largest town of Douma, held by the ‘Jaish al-Islam’ Islamist faction and home to tens of thousands of people.

Moscow announced a deal with ‘Jaish al-Islam’ last Sunday, ushering in three consecutive days of evacuations from Douma that saw nearly 3,000 fighters and civilians bussed to northern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of air strikes hit various parts of Douma, including some suspected to have been carried out by Russian warplanes.

"At least 40 civilians including 8 children have been killed in air strikes and rocket fire on Douma," it said.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said dozens of people had been injured.

On Douma's outskirts, Syria's army entered fields surrounding the town, state news agency SANA said.

Regime forces were locked in violent clashes with ‘Jaish al-Islam’ rebels in agricultural areas to the southwest and east of the town, the Observatory said.