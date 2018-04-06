Two Palestinians killed, 250 injured by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza clashes: ministry

The latest Palestinian fatality was named as Shadi Shabat, 38, killed in clashes east of Gaza City. Another man was shot dead earlier east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the ministry said.

The clashes come a week after similar demonstrations led to violence in which Israeli occupation forces killed 19 Palestinians in the deadliest day since a 2014 war.

Israeli occupation's army has faced criticism over its use of live fire, but it has warned open-fire rules will remain unchanged to stop damage to the border fence, infiltrations and attacks.