Two suicide car bombs detonate at Mogadishu checkpoints

Dead body of a man killed at the scene of an explosion at a checkpoint, Somalia's parliament

Police officer Mohamed Dahir told dpa that security forces intercepted the first car bomber at one city junction, causing him to detonate his device. Three officers were injured.

Residents of the city were performing Friday prayers at the time of the blast, which sent a cloud of black smoke into the sky.

Shortly after the first blast another car bomb went off at a nearby junction, police officer Ali Hassan Kulmiye told dpa, saying casualties were also feared in that attack.

While it is still unknown who is responsible for the attacks, they bare the hallmarks of militant group al-Shabaab, which regularly launches attacks on government buildings, hotels and restaurants in the volatile nation in the Horn of Africa.

Over the Easter weekend the militants claimed an attack on an African Union peacekeeper base which saw eight Ugandan soldiers killed.

In October, more than 500 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a truck full of explosives in the capital in the group's worst attack yet.