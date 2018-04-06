Clashes erupt along Gaza-Israeli occupation border as protests begin

  • Friday 06, April 2018 in 3:06 PM
  • An image of clashes from last Friday
    An image of clashes from last Friday
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Clashes erupted on the Gaza-Israeli occupation border Friday, AFP journalists said, a week after similar demonstrations led to violence in which Israeli occupation force killed 19 Palestinians, the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.
Palestinians burned tyres and threw stones at Israeli occupation soldiers over the border fence, who responded with tear gas and live fire, the correspondents said.
 
One person appeared to have been shot east of Gaza City, an AFP photographer on the scene said, but his condition was not immediately clear.
 
Hundreds of Palestinians were gathering at different places along the Gaza border as part of six weeks of protests calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to the lands they fled or were expelled from that are now inside Israeli occupation.
 
Nineteen Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded by gunfire from Israeli forces last Friday when a protest by tens of thousands led to clashes.
 
No Israeli occupation soldiers were injured.