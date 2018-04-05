Coalition Forces detect Houthis' ballistic missile launch sites, says spokesman

The ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi Royal Air Defence Forces. According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Al-Malki revealed, in a press conference, that the Coalition Forces targeted factories in Hodeidah. These factories are being used by the Houthi militias to manufacture booby-trapped boats that threaten maritime navigation on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, he explained.

The spokesman went on to say that the latest statistics reveal the number of missiles and projectiles launched by the militias towards the Kingdom's territories reached 107 and over 66,000 respectively. He noted that Saudi air defence systems were able to respond to all these failed attempts by the Houthis.

Colonel Al-Malki commended the humanitarian relief work being carried out inside Yemeni territories via the comprehensive humanitarian assistance plan, stressing that the Coalition Forces are working to ensure that relief plans and their objectives are achieved by facilitating the entry of aid from all Yemeni ports to benefit over two million Yemenis.

He welcomed the international condemnation of the recent Houthi missile attacks.

The spokesman also praised the Yemeni Army's progress and their successful military operations, with the support of the Coalition, to regain control of territories in the Taiz Governorate.