Attack on Saudi commercial vessel seen as latest attempt by Houthis to escalate war in Yemen: White House

''A significant portion of global trade moves through the Bab al-Mandab every day, including key energy and food supplies. In January, the Houthis publicly threatened to attack international commercial maritime traffic in the Red Sea, and launched this attack near the vital port of Hudaydah. Yesterday’s attack coincides with the UN’s High-Level Pledging Event in Geneva, where the Saudi-led Coalition’s contributed $930 million.'' In contrast, the statement noted, the Iranian regime continues to perpetuate the conflict and provide destabilising weapons to the Houthis.



''We call on the Houthis to cease further escalation and demonstrate their commitment to a peace process by engaging in constructive dialogue,'' the statement concluded.