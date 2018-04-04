Arab Coalition air raids target Houthi militias

The raids also targeted Houthi military supplies in Mubazer, Jebel al-Ras Governorate, and Al Jarahi on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, killing and wounding many militants.



They also wreaked havoc on the militia elements and their weapons and ammunition depots in Mawza District, Al Barah, and Al Mamari to the west of Taiz Governorate.



A military source said that the Yemeni National Army attacked militia bases in Jebel al-Ras Governorate, forcing them to flee in chaos.

The source added that the targeting of strategic Houthi positions in Jebel al-Ras, located on a cross-road leading to various cities in Taiz, Ibb and Hodeidah, left them unable to further extend their influence.



The Yemeni National Army and Popular Resistance successfully foiled the infiltration attempts of the militias, which aim to target civilians in the liberated areas of Yemen's Red Sea Coast, the source further added.

The air raids against the Houthi bases, supplies and depots along Yemen's Red Sea Coast were conducted as part of a wider military campaign by the Arab Coalition and the forces of the legitimate Yemeni government.