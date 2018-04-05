According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, in a letter addressed by its Permanent Mission to United Nations, the Kingdom called upon the Security Council to take all possible measures to ensure the speedy and comprehensive implementation of Security Council resolutions 2216 and 2231 to prevent the escalation of Al-Houthi attacks, which increased regional tensions and the risks of wider regional confrontation.
Saudi Arabia calls on Security Council to condemn Houthi attack on Saudi oil tanker
- Thursday 05, April 2018 in 10:57 AM