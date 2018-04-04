Saudi Arabia offered $10 billion in assistance to Yemen over the last three years

''The overall assistance provided for Yemeni people amounted to more than $10 billion over the last three years, consisting of humanitarian, developmental and foodstuffs assistance as well as supporting Yemeni refugees, Yemen central bank, cholera combating and mother and child care etc,” Al-Rabeeiah said during a press conference he held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the permanent delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Geneva-based United Nations.



He said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as the rest of the Coalition countries have launched early this year the comprehensive humanitarian operation plan in Yemen to alleviate the sufferings of Yemeni people throughout the country, hailing the Kingdom's yesterday donation of $500 million to finance the UN-sponsored humanitarian response plan in support of Yemen for 2018 which was delivered to the UN in Geneva.