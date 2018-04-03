Yemeni FM praises UAE, Saudi support

Al Mekhlafi made the remarks while addressing a High-Level Pledging Event in Geneva for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen. The event is being organised by the United Nations and the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland and is aimed at supporting the humanitarian response in Yemen and alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

"The war, imposed by the Houthi rebel militias, has had a severe impact on the Yemeni people and on the country's economy," he said.

Al Mekhlafi added that the humanitarian work in Yemen had lately faced huge challenges, due to the irresponsible acts of the Houthi militias. He revealed that last year, the militias prevented more than 65 relief ships and 580 trucks, and looted foodstuff items meant for relief operations to sell them in the black market.