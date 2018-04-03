Coalition Forces destroy missile launch pad of Houthis in Yemen

The Coalition Forces targeted trenches containing weapons, reinforcements and military vehicles. They also targeted Houthi ammunition depots in Al Omari of the Dhubab District, resulting in killing dozens of the militias and weakening their military forces.

The Yemeni Armed Forces and National Resistance confronted infiltration attempts by the militias towards liberated areas of Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The Coalition also continues to launch air raids to destroy Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles along the Red Sea Coast.

The UAE Armed Forces continue to provide military and logistical support for land, air and sea operations in support of brotherly Yemen to rid them of the terrorist Iranian plan being implemented through the Houthi militias.

These efforts are in line with the basic humanitarian operations necessary to support the people of Yemen to overcome their current difficult circumstances.