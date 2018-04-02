Ballistic missile fired against Dharan falls in Yemen

  • Monday 02, April 2018 in 10:51 PM
  • Colonel Turki Al Malki, Spokesman for the Coalition Forces
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A ballistic missile was launched this afternoon by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in the direction of the Saudi southern city of Dharan and fell in a Yemen, 1.75 km away from the borders with Saudi Arabia, the Air Defence Forces of the Pro-Legitimacy Arab Coalition in Yemen, said.
Spokesman for the Coalition Forces Colonel Turki Al Malki, said the missile was intentionally fired against highly populated civilian areas and represents yet new evidence of the Iranian regime's involvement in supporting the Houthi militias with eminent military capabilities in flagrant defiance of UN resolutions 2216 & 2231 in order to threaten Saudi Arabia's security as well as regional and international stability.
 
"Firing ballistic missiles in the direction of populated towns and villages contravenes the International Human Rights Law," Al Malki reiterated.