Ballistic missile fired against Dharan falls in Yemen

Spokesman for the Coalition Forces Colonel Turki Al Malki, said the missile was intentionally fired against highly populated civilian areas and represents yet new evidence of the Iranian regime's involvement in supporting the Houthi militias with eminent military capabilities in flagrant defiance of UN resolutions 2216 & 2231 in order to threaten Saudi Arabia's security as well as regional and international stability.

"Firing ballistic missiles in the direction of populated towns and villages contravenes the International Human Rights Law," Al Malki reiterated.