Yemeni Army foils infiltration attempts by Houthi militias

An official source at the Red Sea Coast front stated that over 30 armed militants were killed and dozens injured during confrontations with the Yemeni forces.

Arab Coalition aircraft launched a series of air raids that targeted Houthi bases, military reinforcements and ammunition stores in Mawzea, Jarahi and Tahita in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The raids and artillery attacks against Houthi bases resulted in the deaths of many armed militants and the destruction of dozens of their military vehicles.

The UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition, is providing military and logistical support for ground, aerial and maritime operations, to assist Yemen in defeating Iran’s schemes, which it is conducting through the militias.