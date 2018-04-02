Yemeni Army foils infiltration attempts by Houthi militias

  • Monday 02, April 2018 in 8:20 PM
  • Part of Yemeni Army’s military operations against Houthi militias
    Part of Yemeni Army’s military operations against Houthi militias
Sharjah 24 – WAM: As part of the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and supported by the UAE Armed Forces, the Yemeni Army and Popular Resistance foiled attempts by the Houthi militias to infiltrate Hays and Qataba in Southern Hodeidah, and carry out terrorist attacks against civilians.
An official source at the Red Sea Coast front stated that over 30 armed militants were killed and dozens injured during confrontations with the Yemeni forces.
 
Arab Coalition aircraft launched a series of air raids that targeted Houthi bases, military reinforcements and ammunition stores in Mawzea, Jarahi and Tahita in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.
 
The raids and artillery attacks against Houthi bases resulted in the deaths of many armed militants and the destruction of dozens of their military vehicles.
 
The UAE Armed Forces, as part of the Arab Coalition, is providing military and logistical support for ground, aerial and maritime operations, to assist Yemen in defeating Iran’s schemes, which it is conducting through the militias.