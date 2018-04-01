Palestine requests urgent Arab League meeting on Israeli occupation crimes in Gaza

  • Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Palestine has requested on Sunday an urgent meeting for the Arab League at the level of Permanent Representatives to discuss Israeli occupation's crimes against Palestinian peaceful demonstrators, Palestinian ambassador to Cairo said.
Ambassador Diab al-Louh told Palestinian news agency, WAFA, that President Mahmoud Abbas and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki pressed for the urgent meeting.
 
Louh, who is also Palestine's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, said that the meeting would discuss Israeli occupation crimes against demonstrators who participated in the Great March of Return on the occasion of the Land Day on Friday.
 
He added that the Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre against peaceful demonstrators on the border of the Gaza Strip, where 15 protesters were killed and over 1500 others were injured.
 
This is a serious violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, the ambassador pointed out.