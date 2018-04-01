Israeli occupation rejects calls for independent probe of Gaza violence

A Palestinian demonstrator injured by Israeli occupation troops is helped by his friends

Israeli occupation's military has faced questions from rights groups over its use of live fire on Friday, the bloodiest day in the conflict since a 2014 war, while Palestinians accused soldiers of firing on protesters posing no threat.

Both U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini have called for an independent investigation.

On Saturday, the United States blocked a draft U.N. Security Council statement urging restraint and calling for an investigation of the violence, diplomats said.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said calls for an independent investigation were hypocritical and on Sunday repeated his rejection of such a probe.

"There will be no commission of inquiry," he told Israeli occupation's public radio.

"There will be no such thing here. We shall not cooperate with any commission of inquiry."

Rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticised Israeli occupation's use of live fire.