Second phase of Joint Gulf Shield-1 drill begins with live ammunition

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has quoted the official spokesman of the drill, Brigadier Abdullah bin Hussein Al-Subaie, as saying, "Field maneuvers will last for five consecutive days as a second stage of the exercises with live ammunition with the participation of land, air, sea, air defense, and special forces."

The spokesman noted that the drills aim to raise the competencies of participating forces to confront challenges and threats within a joint operation environment to achieve the concept of the joint action, whereas participants in the exercises include military forces of high levels of training and professionalism, using many modern and sophisticated weapons.

As many as 23 countries are participating in the exercises being organised by the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.