Deal reached to evacuate last rebel pocket in Eastern Ghouta

A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma

Under the deal, fighters of Jaish al-Islam, the rebel faction in control of Douma, will leave for the rebel-held town of Jarabulus in Syria’s northern province of Aleppo, the official state news agency SANA said.

The agreement also gives government institutions access to Douma and commits Jaish al-Islam rebels to release all prisoners they are holding in return for their safe passage, the agency added.

Some 1,300 fighters and civilians were on Sunday getting ready to depart from Douma to northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based watchdog added that all critically ill people would be evacuated from Douma under the deal, the latest in a series of evacuation pacts from Eastern Ghouta.

The Russian military police will enter Douma "in the next hours" in order to reassure its residents about their safety and discourage them from leaving, the Observatory said.

The recapture of Douma will seal the Syrian government’s full control of Eastern Ghouta, the former opposition bastion on the outskirts of Damascus.