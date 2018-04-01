Palestinians observe day of mourning after 15 killed in Gaza

The U.N. has called for an independent investigation into the deaths, which Israeli occupation claims occurred when its soldiers were responding to rioting.

More than 1,400 people were injured, including from live ammunition, shelling and tear gas, during mass marches near the Gaza Strip border for the rights of Palestinian refugees unable to return to their homes.

Funerals were taking place in Gaza for those martyred in the largest single-day casualty rate in the enclave for a number of years. In the West Bank, shop owners closed in certain areas to mark the mourning day.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Israeli occupation has full responsibility for the deaths.

A video taken by a Palestinian cameraman, and picked up by Israeli occupation media outlets, showed an 18-year-old Palestinian being shot in the back as he ran away from the border area.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" and called for an independent investigation into the deaths following an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday in New York.

Friday's "Great March of Return" kicked off a six-week-long border protest.