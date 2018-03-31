UNSC holds emergency meeting on Gaza

At least 15 people were killed as thousands of Palestinians marched to commemorate Land Day on Friday.



Taye-Brook Zerihoun, the deputy UN political affairs chief, told the Security Council that around 30,000 people participated in and around the March at various locations in Gaza. Soon after the demonstrations started, the situation turned deadly in several spots.



Some of the casualties were reportedly the result of live ammunition used by Israeli security forces during the March. Other casualties followed armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.



Zerihoun said reports indicate that most of the demonstrators stayed well away from the border fence and were not violent.



He also called on Israel occupation to uphold its responsibilities under international law, emphasising that lethal force should only be used as a last resort, with any resulting fatalities properly investigated by the authorities.